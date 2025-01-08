Dehradun-Delhi Expressway prioritises wildlife protection with innovative lighting solutions

DEHRADUN: As the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway nears its final stages of completion, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking special measures to ensure that the operation of the expressway does not adversely affect the wildlife that has roamed the area for decades.
In an effort to protect wildlife, the NHAI is set to install specialised lighting in the wildlife corridor area, based on recommendations from the Wildlife Institute of India. These lights will feature a color temperature and light rays designed not to disrupt the behavior of animals.
According to official sources, "These lights were determined by scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, following a study." The Dehradun-Delhi Expressway passes between the Rajaji and Shivalik forest divisions. With its opening, there were concerns about potential adverse effects on wildlife movement. To address this, a 12-kilometer elevated road has been constructed. "Vehicles will travel above, while wildlife will be able to move freely below," the sources added.
Dr. Bilal Habib, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, told TNIE, "With a reduced warm light spectrum, the attraction for insects decreases. Insects attract bats, which increases the likelihood of collisions with vehicles."
While elaborating on this, Dr. Bilal highlighted the practical realities concerning the lighting setup on the newly constructed elevated road. He stated, "Typically, light poles on highways are installed 35 meters apart; however, here on this elevated road, they are being placed at a distance of 25 meters. Additionally, their height is comparatively lower than standard light poles, set at just 7.5 meters."
Dr. Bilal emphasised the importance of avoiding concentrated lighting, saying, "We are not creating islands of light because if that happens, there will be a concentration of insects, which would result in more bird collisions."
He further explained the technology behind the lighting design, stating, "The angle of the lights has been adjusted to ensure that their illumination does not extend beyond the road." This approach aims to minimize any adverse effects on wildlife behavior and their movement within the forested areas nearby.
An NHAI spokesperson stated, "We are committed to maintaining the natural habitat of wildlife during the construction and operational phases of the expressway. Our team has been extremely sensitive to the needs of these animals, ensuring that their routines are not disrupted."
According to sources from the NHAI, "Noise-absorbing sound barriers have also been installed on this elevated road. This is achieved by filling rockwool material between two aluminum sheets, which absorbs sound beyond standard levels."
Once operational, the expressway will reduce the distance between Delhi and Dehradun from 235 kilometers to 210 kilometers, significantly cutting travel time from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.