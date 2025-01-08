Dehradun-Delhi Expressway prioritises wildlife protection with innovative lighting solutions

DEHRADUN: As the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway nears its final stages of completion, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking special measures to ensure that the operation of the expressway does not adversely affect the wildlife that has roamed the area for decades.

In an effort to protect wildlife, the NHAI is set to install specialised lighting in the wildlife corridor area, based on recommendations from the Wildlife Institute of India. These lights will feature a color temperature and light rays designed not to disrupt the behavior of animals.

According to official sources, "These lights were determined by scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, following a study." The Dehradun-Delhi Expressway passes between the Rajaji and Shivalik forest divisions. With its opening, there were concerns about potential adverse effects on wildlife movement. To address this, a 12-kilometer elevated road has been constructed. "Vehicles will travel above, while wildlife will be able to move freely below," the sources added.

Dr. Bilal Habib, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, told TNIE, "With a reduced warm light spectrum, the attraction for insects decreases. Insects attract bats, which increases the likelihood of collisions with vehicles."