Eyeing 2026 assembly polls, TMC to launch more student-friendly schemes

KOLKATA: Eyeing the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has decided to launch more student-friendly schemes to attract young voters.
Senior TMC leaders said that CM Mamata Banerjee is all set to introduce student-friendly schemes to earn the support of the young voters. Plans are also on to advertise such schemes on a large scale.
TMC has already launched many women-centric schemes to woo women voters to make its presence felt.
The student credit card scheme launched by TMC helps students can to pursue education without facing any financial constraints.
The scheme is designed to support students to pursue secondary, higher secondary, madrasah, undergraduate and postgraduate studies including professional degrees and other equivalent courses in any School, Madrasah, College, University and other affiliated institutes within or outside India.
Students studying in various coaching institutions appearing for different competitive examinations like Engineering, Medical, Law, UPSC, WBCS etc, can also avail the loan under this scheme.
A student from West Bengal can obtain a maximum loan of Rs 10 lakhs @ 4% per annum simple interest from the State Cooperative Bank and its affiliated Central Cooperative Banks and District Central Cooperative Banks and Public/ Private Sector Banks.
1 per cent interest concession would be provided to the borrower if the interest is fully serviced during the study period.
The upper age limit for interested students has been kept at 40 years at the time of applying for a loan.
The repayment period shall be fifteen (15) years for any loan availed under the Credit Card including the Moratorium/ repayment holiday.
With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, TMC has already begun to make efforts to reinforce its organisational presence in every corner of the state.
Meanwhile, the women’s wing of TMC has started implementing another unique programme called ‘Diksha’ where young leaders of the party in all blocks will get to know the history, legacy of the party and the struggle of the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee had set up the party in 1998 after which the organisation had evolved in various ways in the past few decades.
The newcomers will be taught how Mamata Banerjee had taken her party forward and how she had carried out her struggle. The young leaders will also be informed how Banerjee wants to see her party evolving in the future.