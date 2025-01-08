Gadkari unveils cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims

NEW DELHI: After a successful pilot in a couple of states, the Centre will introduce a scheme to facilitate cashless treatment for road accident victims Rs 1.5 lakh each, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday.

The scheme covers medical expenses for up to seven days or a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh, and the approval will take less than 24 hours of the accident. In case of a hit-and-run case resulting in a fatality, the family will get Rs 2 lakh as compensation. The government tested the scheme in Assam, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Puducherry.

At the end of the two-day conference of transport ministers, secretaries and commissioners of states and union territories, Gadkari said, “We observed some shortcomings. Based on that, we are working to improve it. It will benefit the victims and their families.”