In contrast to national scenario, enrollment in Punjab private schools is higher than govt

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has higher number of students in private schools than in government schools. This is in sharp contrast to the scenario at the national level, according to the latest report of the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (U-DISE+) 2023-24 released by Union Ministry of Education.

The report reveals that at the national level, out of a total of 24.80 crore children enrolled in schools, 12.74 crore are in government schools while only 9 crore in private unaided schools.

In Punjab, out of the total enrollment of 59.88 lakh students (pre-primary to Class XII), 29.81 lakh students are enrolled in private schools as against the 28.23 students in government schools.

According to the report, a total of 5 lakh pre-primary students are enrolled in private schools in Punjab as against the 3.67 lakh students in government schools.

Again, there are a 11.22 lakh students enrolled in private schools in classes I to V as against 10.40 lakh students in government schools.

When it comes to high school (Class VI to VIII), a total of 6.39 lakh students are enrolled in private schools while 6.26 lakh in government schools.

But in secondary and senior secondary it is the other way round as more students were enrolled in government schools as 4.09 lakh students in secondary classes (Class IX and X) in government and 3.79 lakh in private schools and 3.06 lakh students in senior secondary (Class XI and XII) in government schools and 3.79 lakh in private.