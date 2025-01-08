India ready to help Maldives strengthen its defence capabilities, says Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured his Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon that India is prepared to assist the island nation in strengthening its defence capabilities.

This includes providing defence platforms and assets to strengthen the nation’s capabilities, aligned with its national priorities and in accordance with India’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) vision, the Defence Ministry stated on January 8.

Rajnath Singh met with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon days after the foreign ministers of the two countries held discussions to advance their ties.

“Singh reaffirmed India's readiness to support the Maldives in capability enhancement for defence preparedness, including provisioning of defence platforms and assets to augment its capacities, as per its national priorities and in line with New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the vision of SAGAR - Security And Growth for All in the Region,” the defence ministry said.