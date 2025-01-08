India ready to help Maldives strengthen its defence capabilities, says Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured his Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon that India is prepared to assist the island nation in strengthening its defence capabilities.
This includes providing defence platforms and assets to strengthen the nation’s capabilities, aligned with its national priorities and in accordance with India’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) vision, the Defence Ministry stated on January 8.
Rajnath Singh met with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon days after the foreign ministers of the two countries held discussions to advance their ties.
“Singh reaffirmed India's readiness to support the Maldives in capability enhancement for defence preparedness, including provisioning of defence platforms and assets to augment its capacities, as per its national priorities and in line with New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the vision of SAGAR - Security And Growth for All in the Region,” the defence ministry said.
The decision to step up defence ties come nearly eight months after India withdrew its military personnel from the Maldives at the insistence of President Mohamed Muizzu. The relationship between India and the Maldives deteriorated after he came to power in November 2023.
His administration demanded the removal of over 85 Indian military personnel, who were stationed in the Maldives to operate an aircraft and two helicopters. This move was seen as part of a broader shift in the Maldives' foreign policy, which appeared to lean more towards China.
The two defence ministers discussed various facets of their bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their shared commitment to the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.
On his part, Maumoon expressed gratitude for India’s role as the “First Responder” for the Maldives, highlighting India's ongoing assistance in enhancing the nation’s infrastructure and training defence and security personnel.