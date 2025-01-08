ISRO once again postponed satellite docking experiment-SpaDEx

BENGALURU: ISRO on Wednesday once again postponed the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDEx) involving two satellites, citing excessive drift during a crucial manoeuvre.

The SpaDEx was supposed to take place on January 9.

"While making a manoeuvre to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe. Stay tuned for updates," ISRO said in a post on 'X'.