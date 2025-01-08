Jaipur Diary | Shekhawat, Patel join Gehlot in viral trend

Cold war brewing in power corridors

Conflicts between politicians and officers aren’t new, but when it’s a minister versus a senior officer, the stakes are bound to soar. In one of Rajasthan’s key government departments, tensions have escalated after a minister lodged written complaints against a no-nonsense officer. The minister-officer duo is known for their sharp intellect and refusal to back down making this a ‘Clash of Titans’ in the power corridors in the state. With the transfer list in Rajasthan imminent, all eyes are now focused on whether the officer stays or goes, as this battle could redefine their dynamics.

BJP leader retorts to Gehlot’s remark

BJP state in-charge Radhamohan Das Aggarwal has hit back at Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot over his comments on Bhajanlal government’s decision to scrap nine districts and three divisions created under Congress rule in 2023. Aggarwal remarked, “Gehlot assumes everyone in politics thinks like him. His mindset reflects his silly assumptions.” He said, “Ask Premchand Bairwa, a resident of Dudu, who is thrilled with this decision. Though he is Deputy CM, he is happy at Dudu being dissolved as a district.” Gehlot had accused current CM Bhajanlal of bias, claiming that he had axed Bairwa’s district, Dudu, but retained his own area’s Deeg district.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com