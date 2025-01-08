Mahakumbh: 84 Pillars of faith erected to greet devotees

LUCKNOW: With Mahakumbh 2025 just a few days away, the approach road to Prayagraj airport is replete with 84 red sandstone pillars — “Aastha Ke Sthambh (pillars of faith)”.

The total installation of the pillars has cost Rs 17 crore with each pillar costing about Rs 20 lakh. Every pillar is adorned with 108 names of Lord Shiva engraved on it and a ‘kumbh’ (pitcher) atop it. The UP government sourced the red sandstone for constructing the pillars from Bansi Paharpur in neighbouring Rajasthan. The 84 pillars have been erected in consonance with the Sanatan philosophy symbolising 84 lakh yonis (forms of birth) which the living beings have to traverse through during the entire cycle of life and death before attaining salvation (moksha).

“By walking through these 84 pillars in a parikrama, the devotees will metaphorically complete a journey through all the yonis,” says Amrit Abhijat, principal secretary (Urban Development Department).

The 84 pillars have been divided into four parts — from left to right. Each pillar symbolises a lakh yonis. All the 108 names of Lord Shiva have also been divided into four parts. Therefore, the parikrama of the 84 pillars will be symbolic of covering the entire universe. The pillars are coming up in a configuration of four sets with each having 21 pillars.

As per the signage describing the pillars, “Life is a huge journey going through the infinite cycles of life and death, the soul changes its form 84 lakh times in an attempt to find itself. This cycle is divided into four categories of 21 lakh cycles each. After getting a human body, one has to travel through the four ashrams of Brahmacharya, Grihastha, Vanaprastha and Sanyas to attain the four Purusharthas – Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha. In this inevitable great journey of the soul, its real power is faith.”

Besides symbolising the four ashrams and four purusharthas, the 84 pillars assure that the soul will be taken beyond the 84 lakh yonis by the grace of Shiva. Indicating the four yugas and four directions of the Sanatan philosophy. In a statement, the state government said preparations for the Maha Kumbh were well on track. Even UP CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj on Thursday to take stock of the preparation which are in the final phase.