‘Move ahead with times’: Cong will shift to new HQ ‘Indira Bhawan’ on Jan 15

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited new headquarters of the Congress, ‘Indira Bhawan’ will be inaugurated on January 15, said the party on Tuesday.

Announcing the inauguration, Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal in a post on ‘X’ wrote, “It is time for us to move ahead with the times and embrace the new. On January 15 at 10 am, in the esteemed presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LOP Rahul Gandhi, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the new AICC Headquarters Indira Gandhi Bhawan, whose construction was started during her tenure as party president.”