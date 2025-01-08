‘Move ahead with times’: Cong will shift to new HQ ‘Indira Bhawan’ on Jan 15

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited new headquarters of the Congress, ‘Indira Bhawan’ will be inaugurated on January 15, said the party on Tuesday.
Announcing the inauguration, Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal in a post on ‘X’ wrote, “It is time for us to move ahead with the times and embrace the new. On January 15 at 10 am, in the esteemed presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LOP Rahul Gandhi, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the new AICC Headquarters Indira Gandhi Bhawan, whose construction was started during her tenure as party president.”
Sources said that over 400 top leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony, including members of the Congress Working Committee, permanent and special invitees, PCC presidents, Congress Legislative Party leaders, MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, AICC secretaries, joint secretaries, and heads of departments and cells. Former CMs, PCC presidents, CLP leaders, Union ministers, and AICC general secretaries are also among the prominent invitees.
The building is at 9A, Kotla Marg, which had been under construction for many years.
Sources said the party will not vacate its present 24, Akbar Road office, which has been its headquarters since 1978 after the Congress (I) was formed.