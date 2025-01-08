MP Manish Tewari proposes International Financial Centre in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: In order to bolster the region's economy, Member of Parliament from Chandigarh and former union minister Manish Tewari has suggested the establishment of an International Financial Centre (IFC) in Chandigarh, modelled on the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, senior congress leader Tewari said, this project would bolster the region's economy and elevate India's position as a global financial powerhouse.

Making a strong case for Chandigarh as an ideal choice, he said, the city has a strategic location and accessibility given its exceptional geographic positioning as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, coupled with its proximity to Himachal Pradesh, which places it at the heart of North India's economic matrix.

He pointed out that the city boasts outstanding connectivity through road, rail, and air, including an international airport facilitating seamless domestic and global access-a critical prerequisite for an IFC. He also noted that Chandigarh exemplifies the confluence of modernity and meticulous urban planning, offering unparalleled infrastructure and a superior quality of life.