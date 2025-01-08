NIA files charge sheet against ISIS operative Rizwan Ali in terror conspiracy case

In its charge sheet, filed before a special NIA court, the agency claimed that Rizwan conspired to recruit and radicalise vulnerable youth to adopt the ideology of the proscribed terror organisation. He has also been charged with distributing materials related to the manufacture of explosives, as part of efforts to destabilise India’s secular fabric and democratic systems.

Officials further revealed that Rizwan allegedly administered the ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) to another accused, Shahnawaz Alam. Alam, described as a habitual offender in terror-related cases, was reportedly under the control of Saquib Abdul Hamid Nachan, a self-styled ‘Amir-e-Hind’ for ISIS in India.

The NIA had initially registered the case in November 2023. It filed the first charge sheet against three accused in March 2024, followed by a supplementary charge sheet in June 2024, naming 17 others. During its investigation, the agency seized incriminating documents, digital evidence related to the manufacture of explosives, and propaganda materials such as the ISIS publications Voice of Hind, Rumiyah, Khilafat, and Dabiq.