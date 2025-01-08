NIA files charge sheet against ISIS operative Rizwan Ali in terror conspiracy case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against Rizwan Ali, a suspected ISIS operative and resident of Delhi’s Daryaganj, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The charges pertain to his alleged involvement in a terror conspiracy, officials said on Wednesday.
Rizwan, also known by aliases such as Sami Ali, Amir Khan, Abu Salma, and Danish, has been accused of sharing digital files related to the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with co-accused individuals. The NIA alleged that Rizwan carried out several preparatory acts to execute terror attacks and raised funds to further ISIS’s violent agenda in India.
In its charge sheet, filed before a special NIA court, the agency claimed that Rizwan conspired to recruit and radicalise vulnerable youth to adopt the ideology of the proscribed terror organisation. He has also been charged with distributing materials related to the manufacture of explosives, as part of efforts to destabilise India’s secular fabric and democratic systems.
Officials further revealed that Rizwan allegedly administered the ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) to another accused, Shahnawaz Alam. Alam, described as a habitual offender in terror-related cases, was reportedly under the control of Saquib Abdul Hamid Nachan, a self-styled ‘Amir-e-Hind’ for ISIS in India.
The NIA had initially registered the case in November 2023. It filed the first charge sheet against three accused in March 2024, followed by a supplementary charge sheet in June 2024, naming 17 others. During its investigation, the agency seized incriminating documents, digital evidence related to the manufacture of explosives, and propaganda materials such as the ISIS publications Voice of Hind, Rumiyah, Khilafat, and Dabiq.