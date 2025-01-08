Rift in Gujarat BJP deepens as former party MLA wins in Kheda

AHMEDABAD: Internal rifts within the Gujarat BJP continue to deepen, spreading from Rajkot and Vadodara to Kheda district. The latest flashpoint emerged during the Kheda District Cooperative Union elections, with results announced on Tuesday.

The Matar seat became a battleground as former BJP MLA Kesarisinh Solanki, contesting as an independent, secured a decisive victory. Meanwhile, the BJP-backed candidate faced a stinging defeat, sparking fresh political tensions and turmoil within the party's ranks.

Workers from Matar taluka stormed the district headquarters, demanding strict action and the suspension of former MLA Kesarisinh from the party. In a swift counter, Kesarisinh took to social media with a live response today, firing back at the protesters. The move further escalated tensions, igniting a fresh wave of drama in the local political landscape.

In a fiery 15-minute social media live, former MLA Kesarisinh Solanki lashed out, questioning the hypocrisy of his critics. "Why are those who threatened to resign not resigning?" he asked, adding, "The one who talks about resigning is busy filling out forms to become the district BJP president."