Sanatan is supreme, beyond comparison: UP CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Reiterating his stand on Sanatan and its significance, UP CM Yogi Adityanath its belief system represented the world's oldest culture standing beyond comparison with any other religion or sect.
"I inherit a cultural and spiritual legacy that spans thousands of years. The tradition of Sanatan is higher than the sky and beyond comparison," said Yogi while speaking at 'Mahakumbh Mahasammelan' organised by a private news channel, here on Wednesday.
Stressing over the significance of the Mahakumbh, CM Yogi explained that after the Devasura Sangram (the battle between gods and demons), drops of nectar fell from the pitcher, which had come out as a result of Samudra Manthan, at four sacred locations including Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. At these four sites, Kumbh and Mahakumbh is organised every six and 12 years respectively.
“In fact, these centres served as a platform for shaping India's knowledge, ideology, social order and spiritual evolution throughout history,” said Yogi.
Claiming that Mahakumbh was much more than just a congregation of humanity, Yogi said it symbolised the confluence of India's spiritual, cultural heritage, national unity and development as it drew saints and seers from across the country reflecting on the social and political conditions of their times, making the event not just a reverence for tradition but also essential for preserving cultural wisdom for the generations to come.
“We will strive to achieve the same harmony in the upcoming Mahakumbh as it was done during the 2019 Kumbh,” he assured.
While elaborating on the message of unity such events spread, UP CM said, “The Mahakumbh is a golden opportunity to showcase India's rich cultural heritage on an international stage as it transcends caste, creed, and gender barriers.”
In a veiled attack on Opposition parties, Yogi said those who thrived on foreign leftovers, were trying to tarnish nation’s image. He accused them of driving deeper caste divisions for political gains while reaffirming that the people of India were aware of such evil designs and divisive tactics.
While discussing the integration of Hindu unity with national unity, Yogi said Sanatan had always held the highest position and that the unity among Hindus went hand in hand with national unity and the harmony therein reiterating his catchline "Batenge toh kitenge".
"Time and again, history has shown that division always leads to weakness, unity has made us invincible. That is why I have always maintained—’Batenge toh katenge, ek rahenge toh nek rahenge’ (‘Divided we fall, united we thrive')."
Taking a strong stance on the issue of land occupation in the name of Waqf Board, CM Yogi said, "It is hard to tell whether it is a Waqf Board or a board of land mafias." He stated that his government had amended the Waqf Act and is actively investigating all occupied land.
"We will reclaim every inch of land that has been taken under the pretext of Waqf, and it will be used to build houses, educational institutions, and hospitals for the poor," he asserted.
Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said that they claimed to follow Ram Manohar Lohia but could never imbibe his ethos and values. “Dr Lohia believed that to understand India, study the traditions of Ram, Krishna, and Shiva. Those who claim to follow his ideals never truly understood his words."
Over the emergence of temples and religious sites in Sambhal, the Chief Minister pointed out that Puranas perceive Sambhal as the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Shri Hari Vishnu. He condemned attempts to encroach upon religious sites by damaging them, stating, "Our government took decisive action based on the court's order and sent a clear message to the rioters and trouble makers."