Sanatan is supreme, beyond comparison: UP CM Yogi

Claiming that Mahakumbh was much more than just a congregation of humanity, Yogi said it symbolised the confluence of India's spiritual, cultural heritage, national unity and development as it drew saints and seers from across the country reflecting on the social and political conditions of their times, making the event not just a reverence for tradition but also essential for preserving cultural wisdom for the generations to come.

“We will strive to achieve the same harmony in the upcoming Mahakumbh as it was done during the 2019 Kumbh,” he assured.

While elaborating on the message of unity such events spread, UP CM said, “The Mahakumbh is a golden opportunity to showcase India's rich cultural heritage on an international stage as it transcends caste, creed, and gender barriers.”

In a veiled attack on Opposition parties, Yogi said those who thrived on foreign leftovers, were trying to tarnish nation’s image. He accused them of driving deeper caste divisions for political gains while reaffirming that the people of India were aware of such evil designs and divisive tactics.

While discussing the integration of Hindu unity with national unity, Yogi said Sanatan had always held the highest position and that the unity among Hindus went hand in hand with national unity and the harmony therein reiterating his catchline "Batenge toh kitenge".

"Time and again, history has shown that division always leads to weakness, unity has made us invincible. That is why I have always maintained—’Batenge toh katenge, ek rahenge toh nek rahenge’ (‘Divided we fall, united we thrive')."