Shah launches ‘Bharatpol’ for int’l police assistance, urges agencies to use tech

NEW DELHI: Launching an online platform ‘Bharatpol’, developed by the CBI for law enforcement agencies to seek real time Interpol assistance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that it was time for crime investigators to use modern technology and techniques to nab fugitives.

The Home Minister also underlined that the real-time interface was the most important feature of the portal developed by the CBI, as it would help central and state law enforcement agencies easily connect with the Interpol and speed up their investigations.

“It is time that we used modern technology and techniques to nab and bring to justice the fugitives who absconded from India after committing a crime,” Shah said.