Sharad Pawar rejects speculation of merger with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and BJP

MUMBAI: Amid speculations that the uncle-nephew duo were joining hands, former Union Minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday denied the reports, stating that there was no such move between the two parties or between the uncle and nephew.
Sharad Pawar held a meeting with his party leaders, where he informed them that there were no discussions between the two factions of the NCP regarding a merger.
He urged his party leaders not to pay attention to such speculations and news reports, advising them instead to return to the people and work hard.
Former minister and NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad claimed that there was a deliberate attempt by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP to spread false news in an effort to create confusion among their cadre. He reiterated that there were no plans or talks of merging the two NCP factions, and that NCP (SP) would remain part of the BJP-led state and central government.
Amar Kale, an NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member, alleged that some NCP leaders had proposed that the eight Lok Sabha MPs from NCP (SP) should break away from Sharad Pawar's faction and join Ajit Pawar’s NCP in exchange for power benefits at the state and central levels.
"NCP state president Sunil Tatkare reportedly asked the Lok Sabha MPs from NCP (SP) during the recent winter session in Delhi to join NCP, excluding Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar. However, Supriya Sule reportedly contacted NCP leader Praful Patel to express her displeasure over the attempt to poach their party MPs," said an anonymous source.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had earlier claimed that the BJP had tasked Ajit Pawar and his faction to poach Sharad Pawar's eight Lok Sabha MPs in exchange for a cabinet position in the central government. He pointed out that despite NCP MP Sunil Tatkare’s support for the NDA government in Delhi, the BJP had not yet offered him a cabinet ministry.
Raut suggested that if Ajit Pawar's faction failed to deliver the task of splitting NCP (SP), they would receive no further rewards from the BJP in Delhi.