Sharad Pawar rejects speculation of merger with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and BJP

MUMBAI: Amid speculations that the uncle-nephew duo were joining hands, former Union Minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday denied the reports, stating that there was no such move between the two parties or between the uncle and nephew.

Sharad Pawar held a meeting with his party leaders, where he informed them that there were no discussions between the two factions of the NCP regarding a merger.

He urged his party leaders not to pay attention to such speculations and news reports, advising them instead to return to the people and work hard.