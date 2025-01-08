Suspect in Hawala-based terror funding case jumps to death from hotel in Gurugram

BHOPAL: A 25-year-old youth, one of six suspects detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police in connection with a suspected inter-state terror funding case, jumped to his death from a hotel building in Haryana’s Gurugram district.
Identified as Himanshu Kumar, the youth hailed from Bihar’s Madhepura district. He was among six suspects being interrogated by an anti-terror squad (ATS) team of the Madhya Pradesh Police when he jumped from the third floor of a hotel in the Sohna area of Gurugram on Wednesday afternoon, a senior MP ATS officer confirmed to this newspaper.
As part of an ongoing investigation into a hawala-based suspected terror funding racket operating across Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana, Himanshu was detained along with five others for questioning by the MP ATS.
The ATS team was staying with the suspects at a hotel in the Sohna area.
Around 1:30 pm, Himanshu requested to use the restroom. However, instead of going to the restroom, he went to the balcony on the third floor and jumped.
The MP ATS team immediately rushed Himanshu to the Sohna Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
According to sources, the body has been sent to Gurugram for an autopsy.
A judicial probe has reportedly been ordered into the incident, and the local police are expected to register a case based on statements from the deceased youth’s family members.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)