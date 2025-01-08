Suspect in Hawala-based terror funding case jumps to death from hotel in Gurugram

As part of an ongoing investigation into a hawala-based suspected terror funding racket operating across Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana, Himanshu was detained along with five others for questioning by the MP ATS.

The ATS team was staying with the suspects at a hotel in the Sohna area.

Around 1:30 pm, Himanshu requested to use the restroom. However, instead of going to the restroom, he went to the balcony on the third floor and jumped.

The MP ATS team immediately rushed Himanshu to the Sohna Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.