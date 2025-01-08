Three school children killed after potato-laden truck overturns on auto carrying students

Ranchi: At least three children were killed after a potato-laden truck overturned onto an auto carrying school students in Jharkhand's Ramgarh. Several others were also seriously injured in the incident.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning at Gola in Ramgarh.

According to initial reports, the auto driver was also killed in the accident. All the children were aged between 6 and 8 years, studying at Goodwill Mission School.

Notably, due to the effect of cold winds blowing continuously from the north-western direction of the country towards Jharkhand, the state government had declared a holiday for students from Nursery to Standard 8 until January 13. Despite this, classes were being conducted in the school.