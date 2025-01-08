Ugly BJP vs BJP feud in Indore: Armed men barge into corporator’s house, strip son, misbehave with wife

BHOPAL: A crisis of sorts has erupted for the ruling BJP in Indore – which is considered the saffron citadel of Madhya Pradesh.

The ruling party’s municipal corporator Kamlesh Kalra has accused the party’s fellow corporator and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor-in-council member Jitu Yadav’s aides of storming into his house, stripping his teenage son and also misbehaving with his wife in front of his septuagenarian mother.

Kalra, who hails from the Sindhi community, among the staunchest BJP supporters in Indore, has alleged that the entire incident, which was filmed by the accused before making it viral, was carried out at Yadav’s behest.

“I’ve met the Indore police commissioner on Tuesday and demanded that Yadav and his goons be booked in the matter. Denial of justice will force me to quit the BJP and commit suicide along with my family,” Kalra said after meeting the police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh in Indore.

The Indore police have lodged a FIR in the matter against the accused who are yet to be identified and named. According to a senior Indore police officer, while an FIR has already been lodged in the matter, Jitu Yadav’s name will be added, if his involvement was found in the incident during the course of investigations.

The alleged incident happened on Friday, when armed men (allegedly numbering 50-60) entered Kalra’s house. They subsequently stripped Kalra’s teenage son in the presence of the corporator’s mother and wife. The armed men also damaged property in the house and even threatened to strip corporator Kalra’s wife just like her son.

“They stripped me, misbehaved with my mother and grandmother. I was attacked with knives on the back and a pistol was pointed on my forehead by those who barged into my house and were addressing themselves as our party leader Jitu Yadav’s men,” the BJP corporator’s son said.

The accused men not just misbehaved with Kalra's family members, but filmed the act of stripping the corporator’s son. The video clip (in which verbal abuses are heard being used for the corporator’s wife and septuagenarian mother) was subsequently made viral.

Angered over the incident, the Sindhi community, which forms a crucial voter base of the BJP in Indore’s western areas like Khatiwala Tank, met the local BJP leadership in Indore and demanded action against Jitu Yadav and his men.

Traders from the community downed their shutters in localities of western Indore on Tuesday to protest the incident.

The incident is being seen as the fallout of a telephonic argument recently between Kalra and an IMC employee (who hails from the Yadav caste). In the widely circulated audio clip, which has gone viral, Kalra reportedly used objectionable words for Jitu Yadav when the IMC employee took Yadav’s name. This is perhaps what agitated the men who vandalised Kalra’s house on Friday and misbehaved with the corporator’s family.