Uttarakhand police uncover 190 illegal Madrasas, crackdown sparks political controversy

DEHRADUN: In a startling revelation, the Uttarakhand Police have found that 190 madrasas are being illegally operated within the state.
The Uttarakhand government had entrusted the responsibility of identifying such unauthorised institutions to the Uttarakhand Police and the Minority Welfare Department.
According to government sources, there are currently 419 registered madrasas in Uttarakhand. Following the directive, the police's Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) is actively investigating madrasas across the state.
Police sources revealed, "Shocking information has emerged from areas including the capital city of Dehradun, as well as Udham Singh Nagar and Haldwani in Nainital district. Reports indicate that dozens of illegal madrasas are operating across multiple districts, raising significant concerns about regulatory oversight."
"This situation demands immediate attention to ensure compliance with state laws and regulations," stated a police spokesperson, emphasising the need for thorough investigations into such establishments.
In his second term as Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a firm stance on his Hindutva agenda, following the recent campaign to demolish illegal mausoleums in the state.
The Chief Minister has now announced the identification of 190 illegal madrasas operating in Uttarakhand. Official sources indicate that the state's police and intelligence department have initiated a thorough investigation into these establishments.
"We are committed to ensuring that all institutions operating within our borders comply with state regulations," said an official from the police department, highlighting the government's determination to address the issue with urgency.
District Magistrate Nitin Bhadauria of Udham Singh Nagar stated, "There are currently 129 illegal madrasas operating in the district, with thousands of children enrolled. This follows a recent inspection in Haldwani, Nainital district, where 26 madrasas were also found to be operating without proper authorization.
SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena of Nainital stated, "We are investigating unregistered madrasas in the district, many of which are operating illegally without any registration or information for our department."
Speaking to TNIE, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, the chairman of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board, reacted to the issue of illegal madrasas.
"What is illegal will always be considered illegal," he said.
"All madrasa operators should register their institutions and regularize them. The implementation of the NCERT curriculum in madrasas has unsettled Congress more than anything else. Congress has turned madrasas and Muslims into a vote bank and exploited them," he added.
"Madrasas should make their sources of income public. An inquiry and verification are essential, so what is there to be anxious about? Muslims should not get entangled in Congress's web; they are merely expressing their frustration and using the local body elections as an excuse," he said.
Uttarakhand Congress's chief spokesperson, Garima Mehra Dasoni, sharply criticised the Dhami government's actions against illegal madrasas, questioning the timing of the crackdown.
"The government is working under a predetermined agenda just before the local body elections, attempting to confuse voters, but it will not succeed," she stated.