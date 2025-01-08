Uttarakhand police uncover 190 illegal Madrasas, crackdown sparks political controversy

DEHRADUN: In a startling revelation, the Uttarakhand Police have found that 190 madrasas are being illegally operated within the state.

The Uttarakhand government had entrusted the responsibility of identifying such unauthorised institutions to the Uttarakhand Police and the Minority Welfare Department.

According to government sources, there are currently 419 registered madrasas in Uttarakhand. Following the directive, the police's Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) is actively investigating madrasas across the state.