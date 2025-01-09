AAP, Congress & SAD united, oppose post of Chief Secretary in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: After 41 years, the post of Adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator was abolished by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and re-designated as Chief Secretary, causing a political uproar in Punjab. The ministry issued the notification on Tuesday.

All political parties — Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal — except the BJP opposed the Centre’s move, saying Chandigarh was the capital of Punjab and the right of that state over the Union Territory was being systematically and purposely diluted.

On November 1, 1966, Chandigarh became a Union Territory headed by the Chief Commissioner. In June 1984, the Punjab Governor was given the additional charge of Chandigarh Administrator and the post of chief commissioner was re-named Adviser to Chandigarh Administrator.