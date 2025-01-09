AAP, Congress & SAD united, oppose post of Chief Secretary in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: After 41 years, the post of Adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator was abolished by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and re-designated as Chief Secretary, causing a political uproar in Punjab. The ministry issued the notification on Tuesday.
All political parties — Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal — except the BJP opposed the Centre’s move, saying Chandigarh was the capital of Punjab and the right of that state over the Union Territory was being systematically and purposely diluted.
On November 1, 1966, Chandigarh became a Union Territory headed by the Chief Commissioner. In June 1984, the Punjab Governor was given the additional charge of Chandigarh Administrator and the post of chief commissioner was re-named Adviser to Chandigarh Administrator.
According to the MHA notification, IAS officers’ strength in Chandigarh has increased from 9 to 11. Now, the UT will have a separate post of Secretary, Urban Planning/Smart City and Commissioner Excise.
Punjab Congress President and MP from Ludhiana, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, took to X: “This move is a clear attempt to undermine Punjab’s rightful claim over Chandigarh and raises serious concerns about the officer’s affiliation with the Punjab cadre. Taking such a decision without consulting Punjab is unacceptable & reflects a disregard for the state’s interests. This deliberate action appears to weaken Punjab’s authority.”
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal warned the Centre against the decision, claiming it was made with “active collusion” of the AAP government of Bhagwant Mann. He said: “Chief Minister Mann had formally acknowledged Haryana’s right over Chandigarh by agreeing to set up the Haryana Legislative Assembly here. He had the same anti-Punjab stand on Punjab University and the PGI.”
Badal maintained that Chandigarh’s transfer to Punjab was a settled issue, committed by two prime ministers and endorsed by the Union Cabinet and both Houses of Parliament following the Memorandum of Settlement on Punjab in July 1985.
The ruling AAP in Punjab strongly opposed the move, saying it exposes the Centre’s “anti-Punjab” attitude. Senior AAP leader and spokesperson Neel Garg argued that the chief secretary’s post was meant for a state, whereas “Chandigarh is not a state, nor does it have a chief minister”. He wanted the Centre to reconsider and withdraw the decision.
Garg said: “Similarly, the Centre violated Punjab’s rights in the appointments at BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board), Senate elections in Punjab University have been delayed, and Punjab’s water rights were being breached.”