Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Gujarat intensifies crackdown on banned Chinese manja as bird injuries soar

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of Makar Sankranti, the police are cracking down on illegal traders selling banned Chinese manja in Gujarat, with raids leading to five cases registered in Ahmedabad in just one day.

Despite a state ban, the dangerous manja, coated with crushed glass, continues to circulate, posing severe risks to birds, animals and humans. In 2024, Jivdaya Charitable Trust reported nearly 4,000 bird injuries in Ahmedabad, while Mumbai recorded over 1,000 in just two days. Last year, Gujarat saw 13,000 bird injuries and over 1,000 fatalities during Uttarayan.

Isanpur police arrested two men caught dyeing and coating threads with 25 kg of glass powder on public roads. In a parallel raid, Kagdapith police nabbed a woman for mixing glass powder to craft sharp cords.

Each year, thousands of birds suffer fatal injuries from entanglement in the hazardous Chinese manja.

The risks of synthetic manja aren’t limited to animals. It poses serious hazards to humans, injuring motorcyclists and children. In 2024, tragic incidents included the death of a seven-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the escalating dangers of these hazardous threads. Despite the 2017 National Green Tribunal ban, the hazardous Chinese manja remains widely used across India.