Bihar CM Nitish Kumar likely to expand cabinet post-Makar Sankranti

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to expand his cabinet after Makar Sankranti, as the period before the festival is considered inauspicious.
Four MLAs from the BJP quota are likely to be inducted as ministers in the cabinet. At present, there are only 30 ministers, including the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers.
The last cabinet expansion took place on 15 March 2024, when 21 ministers—nine from JD(U) and 12 from BJP—were inducted 46 days after the formation of the new NDA government led by Nitish Kumar. The cabinet, in the 243-member assembly, can accommodate a maximum of 36 ministers.
Several BJP ministers are currently holding additional departmental charges, which may be distributed among the new ministers. With assembly elections due in October-November, party leadership feels the need to redistribute departments to boost development works, according to a senior BJP leader.
A BJP leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “The party will propose to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to expand the cabinet before 30 January. A maximum of six new ministers can be inducted into the cabinet. New faces may be given an opportunity in the much-awaited cabinet expansion.”
Sources have also hinted at the possible reshuffling of portfolios for some serving ministers. Another BJP leader claimed that some ministers might be dropped from the cabinet due to their poor performance and could be replaced.
“But the ministers to be dropped from the cabinet will be replaced by leaders of the same caste only. The party leadership is working on the proposal, and the selection of new faces will be completed before 15 January,” the leader asserted.
The cabinet expansion is expected to occur between 15 and 30 January, as the budget session of the state legislature will begin sometime in February. However, the exact date for the budget session has not yet been announced.
Hectic lobbying has already begun for the elevation of MLAs as ministers. MLAs from Saran, Tirhut, and Patna divisions are likely to be considered for cabinet positions, particularly with the forthcoming assembly elections in mind.