Bihar CM Nitish Kumar likely to expand cabinet post-Makar Sankranti

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to expand his cabinet after Makar Sankranti, as the period before the festival is considered inauspicious.

Four MLAs from the BJP quota are likely to be inducted as ministers in the cabinet. At present, there are only 30 ministers, including the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers.

The last cabinet expansion took place on 15 March 2024, when 21 ministers—nine from JD(U) and 12 from BJP—were inducted 46 days after the formation of the new NDA government led by Nitish Kumar. The cabinet, in the 243-member assembly, can accommodate a maximum of 36 ministers.

Several BJP ministers are currently holding additional departmental charges, which may be distributed among the new ministers. With assembly elections due in October-November, party leadership feels the need to redistribute departments to boost development works, according to a senior BJP leader.