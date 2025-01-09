CBI posts two officers at Interpol headquarters in France, one in Singapore for better cooperation in crime investigation  

NEW DELHI: Coinciding with the launch of ‘Bharatpol’ the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has, for the first time, decided to deploy three senior officers in two different countries - France and Singapore - for better coordination in tracking fugitive criminals with the ‘Interpol’, officials said on Thursday.

A senior officer in the know of the development said, “The move is aimed at ensuring better coordination between the CBI, the nodal agency in India and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol). This is for the first time that the CBI has stationed officers at Interpol.”

The officer said, for timely redressal of issues related to transnational crimes and tracking fugitives, they have stationed three CBI officers - two in France and one in Singapore for coordination purposes.

“These officers help in facilitating extradition, coordination and other legal issues related to fugitives involved in transnational crimes,” he added.

As per the data available with the CBI in 2024 more than 170 Interpol notices under various categories have been issued.

In 2023, more than 100 Red Corner Notices (RCN) were issued, leading to the return of 29 wanted criminals to India. In 2024, at least 20 individuals were brought back to India with the support of Interpol and international law enforcement partners.

There are seven types of Interpol notices including Red Notice, Yellow Notice, Blue Notice, Black Notice, Green Notice, Orange Notice, and Purple Notice and the Interpol issues these notices at the request of a member country’s National Central Bureau and shares them with all 196 member countries.