Commander Tiwari, 15th PBD awardee, awaits return from Doha whilst 18th PBD is celebrated

NEW DELHI: The family of Commander Purnendu Tiwari, an 8th naval veteran, who continues to remain in Doha due to a travel ban, is urging the government to facilitate his return.

"As the country celebrates the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), I would like to urge the government to facilitate the return of Commander Tiwari, a 15th PBD awardee, who is facing a travel ban, despite being released by the Qatari Emir along with seven others 11 months ago," said Dr. Meetu Bhargava, the sister of Commander Tiwari.

Since Commander Tiwari and seven others were pardoned by Qatar’s Emir, his family has been reaching out to the government to help bring the 65-year-old naval veteran back to India.

The family has also refuted allegations of an impending financial fraud case against Tiwari.