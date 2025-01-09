Delhi polls 2025: Cracks widen in INDIA bloc

Ahead of the Delhi polls on February 5, the key allies of the INDIA bloc --the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are at loggerheads and the internal rift among the coalition appears to be only widening.

With tensions escalating between the two parties, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi seat said that he is set to file defamation lawsuits against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday after they accused him of receiving funds from the BJP.

This came after an acrimonious war of words between former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress veterans Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken.

Earlier, AAP had threatened to ask INDIA bloc members to expel the Congress if it fails to take action against Ajay Maken.

However, the row exposed the widening fissures in the coalition after other bloc partners, the Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Uddhav Thackarey’s Shiv Sena, came out in support of Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, who is eying a third consecutive term in the battle for Delhi.

“We have your back, Aam Aadmi Party,” said TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien in an X post extending support to Kejriwal.

With 37 and 29 seats in Lok Sabha, the SP and TMC play a crucial role in the alliance. Their support for the AAP will push the Congress further into isolation after its debilitating defeat in the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections.

The latest blow for the grand old party came from its Jammu and Kashmir ally National Conference (NC) and the Bihar ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) who raised questions on the leadership tussles and the relevance of the grouping, which was formed in June 2023 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls with the motto of removing the BJP government from power.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for clarity on the future of the INDIA bloc and suggested that the alliance should be called off if its purpose was limited to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The statement only appears to deepen the chill in the Congress-National Conference ties, set in after the recent assembly elections, which they fought together. Abdullah also questioned the lack of co- ordination among the allies.