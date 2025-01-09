Future does not lie in war, but in Buddha: PM Modi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the future of the world lies in Buddha’s teaching of peace and not in war. Inaugurating the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention here, the Prime Minister said that world should take to the path of peace and not war in the interest of the entire mankind.

The Prime Minister said when the world conquered each other with swords, Samrat Ashok chose the path of ‘peace and righteousness’ here in Odisha. It is because of this that India sends a message that the future is not in yuddha (war), but in ‘Buddha’, he added.

Stating that the entire world is witnessing the development of India, the Prime Minister said the people of the country felt proud when Chandrayaan reached the Shiv Shakti point.

“Every sector is breaking records to touch the sky be it renewable energy, electric mobility, metro network, or bullet train project. Today, India is making ‘Made in India’ fighter jets and transport aircraft. The day is also not too far when you all will come on Made in India plane to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas,” he added.