Future does not lie in war, but in Buddha: PM Modi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the future of the world lies in Buddha’s teaching of peace and not in war. Inaugurating the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention here, the Prime Minister said that world should take to the path of peace and not war in the interest of the entire mankind.
The Prime Minister said when the world conquered each other with swords, Samrat Ashok chose the path of ‘peace and righteousness’ here in Odisha. It is because of this that India sends a message that the future is not in yuddha (war), but in ‘Buddha’, he added.
Stating that the entire world is witnessing the development of India, the Prime Minister said the people of the country felt proud when Chandrayaan reached the Shiv Shakti point.
“Every sector is breaking records to touch the sky be it renewable energy, electric mobility, metro network, or bullet train project. Today, India is making ‘Made in India’ fighter jets and transport aircraft. The day is also not too far when you all will come on Made in India plane to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas,” he added.
The Prime Minister said today India not only asserts its stance strongly but also amplifies the voice of the Global South with full force. When India proposed making the African Union a permanent member of the G20, all members supported the initiative, he added.
Stating that India is now the ‘most young’ and ‘skilled country’ in the world, the Prime Minister said the entire world is welcoming skilled youths from India, he said India will meet the skill demand of the world.
Highlighting the significance of the country’s heritage and democratic ethos, the Prime Minister said India is not just the 'mother of democracy,' but democracy is ingrained in our way of life."
The Prime Minister said Odisha represents the heritage of India. “Every step we take, be it Udayagiri, Khandagiri caves, or the famous Konark Temple. In ancient days, Odisha sailors used to go to Bali, Indonesia and till today, Odisha celebrates Bali Yatra. It is also home to Dhauli, which is the symbol of peace,” he added.
Praising the Indian diaspora for their contribution to the development and growth of India, the Prime Minister said they serve as the ambassadors of the country in the entire world.
“I am happy when I meet NRIs across the globe. So, I want to thank every one of you. I want to thank you because it is because of you I get the chance to walk with my head high in pride. In the last 10 years, I have met several leaders across the world, and everyone has only heaped praises on Indian diasporas because we have social values,” he added.
The Prime Minister acknowledged the significant role of the Indian diaspora in India's independence in 1947 and remarked that the diaspora continues to contribute to India's growth, making India the world's top recipient of remittances. He emphasized the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.
Modi highlighted the importance of the GIFT CITY ecosystem in meeting the financial services and investment needs of the diaspora and encouraged them to leverage its benefits to strengthen India's journey towards development.
“Every effort by the diaspora contributes to India's progress”, he added.
President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo also spoke on the occasion through video conference as the chief guest. She praised the Prime Minister for the help extended by India to her country at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.
PM Modi also remotely flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana. Departing from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, the train will take Indian diaspora members to various religious and tourist destinations across the country over three weeks.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati,Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others attended. The event began with a performance by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.