Gujarat businessman arrested in US for supplying fentanyl chemicals to Sinaloa Cartel

AHMEDABAD: A Gujarat-based businessman, Bhavesh Lathia, has been arrested in the US for allegedly producing fentanyl, a lethal synthetic drug tied to global trafficking networks. Lathia, linked to Surat’s Chemicals company, is accused of shipping fentanyl precursors illegally to Mexico's infamous Sinaloa Cartel and other drug syndicates.

Homeland Security Investigations apprehended Lathia following a probe into the chemical exports of his companies, uncovering their critical role in the deadly trade.

Bhavesh Lathia allegedly used false labelling tactics to smuggle dangerous chemicals disguised as harmless medicines. In June 2024, his company, Raxuter Chemicals, shipped a consignment to New York falsely labelled as vitamin C supplements to evade customs scrutiny. Months later, on November 23, 2024, another shipment, mislabeled as antacids, was sent out, concealing 20 kilograms of a Schedule I chemical used in fentanyl production.

Investigators have linked the shipment to Mexico’s drug cartels. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, continues to fuel a deadly drug crisis.

