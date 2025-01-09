Himalayan 'Gaddi' dog recognised as an official breed

CHANDIGARH: It is now official—the Himalayan "Gaddi" dog has been recognised as a breed by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) in Karnal, Haryana. This recognition will help preserve the purity of the breed.

The Gaddi dog is the fourth indigenous canine breed to be registered, following the Rajapalayam and Chippiparai breeds of Tamil Nadu and the Mudhol Hound of Karnataka.

On 7 January, the Director of NBAGR, Dr B.P. Mishra, informed the Director of Animal Husbandry, Himachal Pradesh, about the development. The letter read: "I am pleased to inform you that the ICAR Breed Registration Committee, in its meeting held on 5 January, has approved the registration of the Gaddi dog as a breed. The accession number of the newly-registered breed is INDIA-DOG-0600_GADDI_19004."

Confirming the development, Dr Pardeep Kumar Sharma, Director of Animal Husbandry, Himachal Pradesh, said: "This dog guards and is very steady, thus kept by the Gaddi community to guard their flocks from theft and wild beasts. It is also suitable for the cold climate as it has good resistance. It weighs about 40 to 45 kilograms and has long hair, mainly in black and brown colours. As it is registered now, in the coming days we expect its numbers to increase, as the demand for this dog is very high. People also want to keep them in their orchards."

Dr Shivani Katoch, Head of the Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding at the College of Veterinary and Animal Science (COVAS), Palampur University, called the recognition a step towards the conservation of indigenous dog breeds.

She remarked: "This is an achievement towards the conservation of indigenous breeds of dogs. It will go a long way in conserving our natural genetic resources of dogs. After this characterisation—both morphological and genomic—we will be able to know the present population of this breed. Also, as the characteristics are now defined and registered, it will make it easier to maintain the breed's purity."