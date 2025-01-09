Man dodges authorities, serves as Home Guard for 35 years in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Cocking a snook at the government authorities, Nakdu Yadav of Azamgarh managed induction into UP Home Guards in 1989 faking as Nandlal Yadav.

He had entered into the service by providing fake documents and hiding his identity as a habitual offender with multiple criminal cases charged against him.

A case under the Gangster Act was also lodged against him between 1984 and 1989.

This piece of information was revealed by the actual Nandlal Yadav, the nephew of Nakdu after the latter managed to serve UP Home Guards for a fair period of 35 years.

Nakdu, now 57, has been arrested and sent to jail.