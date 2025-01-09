Man dodges authorities, serves as Home Guard for 35 years in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Cocking a snook at the government authorities, Nakdu Yadav of Azamgarh managed induction into UP Home Guards in 1989 faking as Nandlal Yadav.
He had entered into the service by providing fake documents and hiding his identity as a habitual offender with multiple criminal cases charged against him.
A case under the Gangster Act was also lodged against him between 1984 and 1989.
This piece of information was revealed by the actual Nandlal Yadav, the nephew of Nakdu after the latter managed to serve UP Home Guards for a fair period of 35 years.
Nakdu, now 57, has been arrested and sent to jail.
On Thursday, Azamgarh SP Hemraj Meena said that Nakdu continued to serve in UPHG until he landed in jail in October last year in connection with a case of altercation with a neighbour.
Following the incident, a number of his relatives approached police authorities revealing his background.
"On receiving the complaint, Rani ki Sarai police lodged a case on December 9, 2024, under Sections 319 (cheating by impersonation) and 318 of BNS, and an investigation proceeded thereafter", SP said.
After finding the allegations against Nakdu true, the authorities suspended him from UPHG.
It lead to further probe on how he managed to hide his identity evading arrest. The SP added that if any negligence was found on the part of police or UPHG officials, action would be taken.
Proceedings for his dismissal from the department are underway.
Nakdu’s wrong doing came to light when his nephew Nandlal approached the then DIG Azamgarh Vaibhav Krishna, on December 3 last year, allegeing that Nakdu had been fraudulently working as a home guard.
DIG Krishna ordered the investigation, which revealed that the accused is a resident of Chakwara in the Rani Ki Sarai police station area.
It also revealed that he had a criminal past with a murder case and concealed evidence lodged against him in 1984. Nakdu had shot Munna Yadav dead in the Jahanaganj area over a rivalry in 1984.
In 1987, Nakdu was charged with robbery, and in 1988, he was booked under the Gangster Act while his history sheet was opened the same year.
The investigation also disclosed that Nakdu was only a Class 4 pass out from a village primary school and had managed to get a fake certificate of passing Class 8 to secure the home guard job in 1989.