MHA brings out two special visa categories for overseas students to come to India

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has come up with two special visa categories for overseas students, who want to come to India to pursue their higher education in the country, officials said on Thursday.

These visa categories include the ‘e-student visa’ and ‘e-student-x’ visa, they said, adding that students using any of the two visas to come to India will have to use the ‘Study in India’ (SII) portal launched by the government recently.

The officials said, that eligible students from across the world, who have been registered on the SII portal, can access the e-student visa facility and their dependents will be eligible to get the e-student-x visa.

The government of India has developed the SII portal to facilitate the admission process for students from across the world and they can pursue either long-term or short-term courses in the country.

The officials further said that to obtain a visa, students must apply through the portal at indianvisaonline.gov.in, where the SII ID will verify the authenticity of their applications and thus students must apply to Indian higher educational institutions through SII website.

It is further clarified that overseas students “may proceed with their visa applications only after receiving an admission offer from one of SII’s partner institutions”, the officials said.