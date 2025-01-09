PM Modi flags off Pravasi Bharatiya Express

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora.

After inaugurating the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, the Prime Minister announced the launch of the special state-of-the-art tourist train that commenced its journey from Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi.

The train has been exclusively designed for Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) aged between 45 and 65 years and belonging to low-income categories. It aims to reconnect them with their cultural roots.

Encouraging everyone to visit numerous significant places of attraction in Odisha, PM stated that special trains like the Ramayana Express provided access to places associated with Lord Ram and Sita Mata.

He added that Bharat Gaurav trains connected important heritage sites across the country and semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains link major heritage cities.