Pran Pratishtha first anniversary: Yellow robe crafted in gold, silver threads to adorn Ram Lalla
LUCKNOW: The preparations for the first anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in his permanent abode are being undertaken in full swing. The special attire of Ram Lalla is being readied in New Delhi.
The first anniversary of consecration will be celebrated on January 11 following the ‘Hindi tithi of Pratishthha Dwadashi ’ as per the Hindu Samvat calendar.
The first anniversary celebrations will be held from January 11 to 13.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event by performing the ‘Abhishek’ to the deity on Saturday.
The child form of Lord Ram consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, last year, will be dressed up in a Pitambari (golden yellow attire) on the first day of Pratishtha Dwadashi. The gold and silver threads are woven together in Delhi.
The dress will reach Ayodhya on January 10 and it will adorn Ram Lalla on January 11. The ceremony will begin with Ram Lalla’s Abhishek at 10 am.
The rituals which were followed during the consecration ceremony, will be held on the first anniversary too.
Ram Lalla will be anointed with Panchamrit, water of holy Saryu, grains, honey, milk, etc,. on Pratishtha Dwadashi.
After Abhishek-Pujan, Ram Lalla's Maha Aarti will be held at exactly 12:20 pm.
According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust, over 110 VIPs are expected to take part in the celebrations. At the same time, a German hangar tent has been set up at the Angad Tila site, with a capacity of hosting up to 5,000 people.
Public will get an opportunity to watch the grand celebrations comprising classical cultural performances, rituals and Ram Katha discourses organized everyday in Mandap and Yagyashala.
Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said: "The trust has decided to invite common people, who could not attend the consecration ceremony last year. They will be allowed to attend the events on all three days at Angad Tila."
According to the temple trust, decorations and preparations for the celebrations are in full swing at the Yagya site. The mandap and the yagya shala will be the main venues for these celebrations. The trust has already sent invitations to saints and devotees from across the country.