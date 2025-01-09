Pran Pratishtha first anniversary: Yellow robe crafted in gold, silver threads to adorn Ram Lalla

LUCKNOW: The preparations for the first anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in his permanent abode are being undertaken in full swing. The special attire of Ram Lalla is being readied in New Delhi.

The first anniversary of consecration will be celebrated on January 11 following the ‘Hindi tithi of Pratishthha Dwadashi ’ as per the Hindu Samvat calendar.

The first anniversary celebrations will be held from January 11 to 13.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event by performing the ‘Abhishek’ to the deity on Saturday.

The child form of Lord Ram consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, last year, will be dressed up in a Pitambari (golden yellow attire) on the first day of Pratishtha Dwadashi. The gold and silver threads are woven together in Delhi.