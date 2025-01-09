Prep for ’26 polls, Didi moots plans for students to woo 1st-time voters

KOLKATA: Keeping in mind West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026, the Trinamool Congress has decided to announce more student-friendly schemes to woo first time voters, party leaders said. “CM Mamata Banerjee will focus on young voters in 2026 Assembly polls. She is set to introduce more student-friendly schemes. Plans are ready to advertise the schemes on a large scale so that people get to know them,” a senior TMC leader said.
The TMC government has launched many women-centric schemes. Banerjee increased the amount given to women under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for general category and from Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 for SC/ST categories. The government has started disbursement of money for the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme.
The student credit card scheme was launched in which a student can be able to pursue education without facing financial constraints. The scheme is designed to support the students to pursue secondary, higher secondary, madrasah, undergraduate and postgraduate studies, including professional courses. Students studying in coaching institutions for appearing in competitive examinations can also avail of loans.
A student from West Bengal can obtain a maximum loan of Rs 10 lakh @ 4% per annum simple interest from cooperative and public/private sector banks. A concession of 1% interest will be provided to the borrower if the interest is fully serviced during the study period.
“With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, TMC has begun efforts to reinforce its organisational presence in every corner of the state,” a TMC leader said.
Meanwhile, the women’s wing of TMC has started implementing ‘Diksha’ programme in which young party leaders will get to know the history and legacy of the party and the struggle of the TMC chief.