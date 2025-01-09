Prep for ’26 polls, Didi moots plans for students to woo 1st-time voters

KOLKATA: Keeping in mind West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026, the Trinamool Congress has decided to announce more student-friendly schemes to woo first time voters, party leaders said. “CM Mamata Banerjee will focus on young voters in 2026 Assembly polls. She is set to introduce more student-friendly schemes. Plans are ready to advertise the schemes on a large scale so that people get to know them,” a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC government has launched many women-centric schemes. Banerjee increased the amount given to women under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for general category and from Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 for SC/ST categories. The government has started disbursement of money for the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme.