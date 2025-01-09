Pune murder: Man stabs female colleague in office parking lot as bystanders watch; disturbing video goes viral

A 28-year-old woman was fatally attacked by her male colleague with a cleaver in the company's parking lot in Pune, owing to a financial dispute.

The accused identified as Krishna Satyanarayan Kanoja has been arrested by the police.

The attack, which took place around 6:15 pm on Tuesday, was witnessed by bystanders who filmed the disturbing scene as the deceased, identified as Shubhada Shankar Kodare knelt on the ground, helpless, while Kanoja brandished a cleaver.

Shockingly, no one intervened to assist her. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Shubhada succumbed to her injuries that evening.