Pune murder: Man stabs female colleague in office parking lot as bystanders watch; disturbing video goes viral
A 28-year-old woman was fatally attacked by her male colleague with a cleaver in the company's parking lot in Pune, owing to a financial dispute.
The accused identified as Krishna Satyanarayan Kanoja has been arrested by the police.
The attack, which took place around 6:15 pm on Tuesday, was witnessed by bystanders who filmed the disturbing scene as the deceased, identified as Shubhada Shankar Kodare knelt on the ground, helpless, while Kanoja brandished a cleaver.
Shockingly, no one intervened to assist her. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Shubhada succumbed to her injuries that evening.
The police investigation has revealed that the attack was likely triggered by a financial dispute.
Shubhada had borrowed ₹4.5 lakh from Kanoja over the past two years, citing the medical treatment costs for herself and her father as the reason.
Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Patil told PTI, "The suspect allegedly attacked Kodare over a borrowing issue, leading to this tragic incident."
NCW condemns killing
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned the killing of a 28-year-old woman in Pune, urging swift and decisive action against the culprit.
The fact that those witnessed the brutal hacking failed to intervene sparked a widespread outrage over bystander apathy and workplace safety for women.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla for an immediate and fair investigation.
The Commission directed the state police to charge the accused and submit an Action Taken Report, along with a copy of the FIR, within 48 hours.