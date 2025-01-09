Punjab Police uncovers MSP payment fraud; arrests four for manipulating Anaaj Kharid Portal to divert crop payments

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police's State Cybercrime Division uncovered a MSP payment fraud, arresting four individuals for manipulating the Anaaj Kharid Portal to redirect crop payments to their own bank accounts.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Cybercrime Division V Neeraja said the arrested have been identified as Manish, Jasvir Singh, Angrej Singh and Balwinder Singh. The police teams have also recovered digital devices and routers used for the fraud.

Neeraja said that the accused used an innovative modus operandi to divert the payment of crops of the farmers to their accounts fraudulently by replacing the mobile numbers of the farmers with their mobile numbers and thereafter using the same to update the bank account information of the farmers. To avoid detection, the accused would restore the original details immediately after the payment was processed, she said, while adding that a state-wide operation is being conducted to nab the other accused persons involved in the scam.

As per the information, a complaint was received from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Punjab in which it has come to light that some farmers have not received the payment for selling their crops during the 2024 paddy season. Further verification revealed that the payment of these farmers has been credited to various bank accounts belonging to different persons.