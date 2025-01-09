‘Sarathi Diwas' singular initiative by Chhattisgarh to honour good law-abiding drivers

RAIPUR: You heard about April Fool’s Day, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day or Chocolate or Rose Day and so on…... Now, there is something new to be added as another marked day on January 24 as ‘Sarathi Diwas’ (Driver’s Day), which will be a special initiative by the Chhattisgarh government.

The ‘Sarathi Diwas' will signify 'admiration and appreciation' to honour drivers who do well to accomplish the given roles of their occupation.

Often the duties and responsibilities performed by good drivers rarely get an appreciation for their jobs. A responsible driver gets steadily engaged, whether it’s transporting essential goods or materials for delivery or as customer services and their exertion also covers a supportive attitude towards customers, maintaining their vehicles for safe operations while strictly adhering to traffic rules.

The shortlisted drivers will be felicitated on Sarathi Diwas in every district of Chhattisgarh and in the capital Raipur for their good conduct, remaining well-versed with the rules besides other public-spirit actions they have performed.

“Drivers are usually not given an expressed worthy response or gesture in commensurate to their good roles and work performance. If the driver gets good appreciation by authorities, the message will go across creating much awareness to behave like a good driver who remains committed to his assigned tasks, follows the rules and regulations. So, we are going to organise ‘Sarathi Diwas’ on January 24 to appreciate and compliment them”, said Sanjay Sharma, AIG (Traffic) who also heads Chhattisgarh Road Safety Committee.