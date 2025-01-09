SKM calls for nationwide unity among farmers to challenge Centre

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the 2020-21 farmers' protest, today issued a call for unity at its Mahapanchayat in Moga. It urged all farmers' unions across the country, particularly in Punjab, to unite on a single platform to challenge the central government.

Their fight centres on demands for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, debt waivers, and other key issues. On Republic Day (January 26) tractor march will be taken out across Punjab and on January 13 copies of the draft of the national agriculture marketing policy will be burnt.

A six-member delegation of SKM along with a 101 farmers jatha will go to the Khanauri border to meet the leadership of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) on Friday to give a message to come together.

Farmers started reaching the Mahapanchayat in Moga's grain market on tractor-trolleys, buses, cars and other means of transport since morning. Due to the large crowd the organisers had to open up the pandal to accomodate all the participants.

Talking with the TNIE senior SKM leader Prem Singh Bhanghu said, "The SKM today in its rally at Moga has given a clarion call to all the farmer forms/unions across the country to come on one platform and be united to launch a united fight against the pro-corporate and anti farmer policies of the union government. The law on legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and debt waiver are the common demands of the farmers across the country and they cannot be achieved without wider mobilization and sustained struggle. ‘’