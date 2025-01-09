Srinagar Diary | BJP asks NC to act against MP Ruhullah

Spa centres in Jammu under police radar

The Spa centres in Jammu have come under police radar after complaints of alleged immoral activities. Police conducted raids at 20 spa centres across the Jammu city on Tuesday. The raids were carried out on the orders of District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu). They checked documents including operational permissions, rent deeds, documents of employees, ESCI credentials of working staff, hygiene and other laid down norms to ascertain legality of these centers. The police official said DVRs were seized during the raids and FIRs have been registered. “Further investigation is going on,” he said.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

