Srinagar Diary | BJP asks NC to act against MP Ruhullah

The BJP has asked the ruling National Conference to remove party Lok Sabha MP and firebrand leader Aga Ruhullah from the party for his alleged anti-people statement. BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi took exception to the recent statement of Aga on linking tourism in J&K with cultural invasion. Ruhullah has said he thinks the ongoing tourism is not tourism but a “cultural invasion” by purpose and design. The BJP spokesman asked the NC to clarify its stand on the issue and stressed that Ruhullah’s statement is detrimental and dangerous to the tourism in the region.
Life lost every month to human-animal conflict
The human-animal conflict incidents are on a rise in the Valley and a life is lost every month due to animal attacks. According to data, 10,303 wildlife related incidents have taken place in the Valley in three years. In the animal incidents, 36 people have been killed while 261 sustained injuries. As per the data, 4,947 cases of man-animal conflict were reported during 2023-2024. The wildlife department has attributed growing incidents to humans encroaching on animal habitats, construction activities in or near forested areas and increasing number of dogs, among others.
Spa centres in Jammu under police radar
The Spa centres in Jammu have come under police radar after complaints of alleged immoral activities. Police conducted raids at 20 spa centres across the Jammu city on Tuesday. The raids were carried out on the orders of District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu). They checked documents including operational permissions, rent deeds, documents of employees, ESCI credentials of working staff, hygiene and other laid down norms to ascertain legality of these centers. The police official said DVRs were seized during the raids and FIRs have been registered. “Further investigation is going on,” he said.
Fayaz Wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com