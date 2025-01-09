Supreme Court says Allahabad High Court functioning is 'really worrisome'

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over the functioning of High Court, especially Allahabad High Court when it comes to listing of cases, Bar and Bench reported.

The court was hearing a plea moved by Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari who said his case related to a property dispute was not being heard by the High Court.

"We don't want to comment. Some of the High Courts we don't know what will happen and this is one of the High Court which really one should be worrisome about," Justice Surya Kant remarked.

Ansari had approached the top court last year as well in relation to a his family property, which was declared an evacuee property (i.e., government property).

The top court had directed the High Court to "take up the application for interim stay moved by the petitioner, for hearing as early as possible and in any case on 04.11.2024."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday said the case was still not being taken up for hearing despite the court's order.

In the order passed later, the Court ordered status quo at the site in question till the High Court hears Ansari’s plea.

The top court also ordered that the matter be listed at earliest before the High Court. It further directed that its order be brought to the notice of the Division Bench there.