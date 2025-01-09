Tiger's mysterious death near Uttarakhand's Champawat sparks concern, investigation underway

DEHRADUN: In a shocking discovery, a tiger's lifeless body was found just 7 kilometres from the Champawat district headquarters, in the jungle near Hathiya Naula. The incident has sparked widespread concern in the area.

Officials from the Forest Department promptly sent the tiger's body for a post-mortem examination. Initial assessments suggest the tiger may have died due to a conflict with another tiger.

The discovery was made by a group of women from Dhakna village, including Manju Devi, Rekha Devi, Vimla Devi, Aarti, and Ganeshi, who had ventured into the forest to collect firewood. Spotting the tiger lying on the ground, the frightened women immediately informed the villagers and the Forest Department.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Naveen Chand Pant and Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDO) Neha Chaudhary rushed to the scene with forest personnel to investigate. After an initial assessment, the officials arranged for the tiger's body to be sent to the veterinary hospital in Champawat for a post-mortem.