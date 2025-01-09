Toy drone found in Bhopal Central Jail purchased by doctor for his son

The absconding SIMI men were gunned down in an encounter on the outskirts of Bhopal on the same day in 2016.

Since then SAF has been deployed in the jail.

The SAF personnel were sent on Lok Sabha polls duty for a few months.

While one SAF company returned to work in the jail, after the Lok Sabha polls duty, the other company has yet to return, reportedly.

According to official sources within the Bhopal Jail administration, the jail’s superintendent has already requested the city’s police commissioner to raise the security for more protection of the outer periphery.