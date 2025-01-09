Toy drone found in Bhopal Central Jail purchased by doctor for his son

BHOPAL: A Chinese-made toy drone was reportedly found lying inside the high-security Central Jail premises in Bhopal on Wednesday afternoon.
Doctor S Jain employed in a private medical college had purchased the drone for his son.
He had purchased the drone from Delhi and used it on December 31st for the first time. The UAV went out of control and was lost.
The doctor who lives in a locality around a km from the jail contacted the police and informed them about the incident after seeing the drone’s pictures in the local media on Thursday.
While the city police have sent the drone for forensic examination, the police may also book the doctor for flying the drone into the high-security jail.
The concerned block houses 30-plus inmates accused and convicted in terror-related cases.
Shockingly, the drone was lost in the jail premises on December 31st and was spotted by the jail security personnel only eight days later on January 8, exposing the state of security in the jail.
Significantly, two companies of the state police’s Special Armed Forces (SAF) were deployed in the jail premises following the early morning jail break by banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) operatives in November 2016.
The absconding SIMI men were gunned down in an encounter on the outskirts of Bhopal on the same day in 2016.
Since then SAF has been deployed in the jail.
The SAF personnel were sent on Lok Sabha polls duty for a few months.
While one SAF company returned to work in the jail, after the Lok Sabha polls duty, the other company has yet to return, reportedly.
According to official sources within the Bhopal Jail administration, the jail’s superintendent has already requested the city’s police commissioner to raise the security for more protection of the outer periphery.