UP woman says her husband watches from Saudi while his friends rape her

A 35-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh has accused her husband of allowing his friends to rape her for the past three years in exchange for money. The rape survivor has claimed that her husband watched the video recording of the assault from Saudi Arabia, where he works

The rape survivor hails from Bulandshahr and she is one month pregnant now, Times of India reported.

According to the TOI report the woman married the man from Gulaothi in Bulandshahr in 2010 and that she bore him four children. He works as an automobile mechanic in Saudi Arabia.

The woman said that two years ago her husband returned home with two friends and allowed them to rape her. Both the men live in the same locality as the survivor and they would often assault her even when her husband was abroad.

Recently, the survivor met the Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of police and lodged a complaint with him. Further investigations are on.