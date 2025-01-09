War veteran Havaldar Baldev Singh, who fought in Pakistan, China wars, passes away

SRINAGAR: The war veteran Havaldar Baldev Singh (retd), who participated in three wars with Pakistan and the 1962 war with China, passed away in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri at the age of 93.

He passed away in his hometown of Nowshera, which is close to the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

His last rites were performed with full military honours at his village on Tuesday.

Hav Baldev was born on September 27, 1931, in Naunihal village of Nowshera in J&K.

When the Pakistani regulars and tribals attacked J&K in 1947-48, Baldev, who was then just 16 years of age volunteered to join Bal Sena Force under the leadership of Brigadier Usman, Commander of the 50 Para Brigade during the Battle of Nowshera and Jhangar in 1947-48.

Brigadier Usman earned the title of “Lion of Nowshera” in the battle of Nowshera for his critical role in saving Rajouri from falling to Pakistani invaders.

The Bal Sena, a group of local boys aged 12 to 16, served as despatch runners for the Indian Army in the critical moments of these battles.