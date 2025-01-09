War veteran Havaldar Baldev Singh, who fought in Pakistan, China wars, passes away

SRINAGAR: The war veteran Havaldar Baldev Singh (retd), who participated in three wars with Pakistan and the 1962 war with China, passed away in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri at the age of 93.
He passed away in his hometown of Nowshera, which is close to the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.
His last rites were performed with full military honours at his village on Tuesday.
Hav Baldev was born on September 27, 1931, in Naunihal village of Nowshera in J&K.
When the Pakistani regulars and tribals attacked J&K in 1947-48, Baldev, who was then just 16 years of age volunteered to join Bal Sena Force under the leadership of Brigadier Usman, Commander of the 50 Para Brigade during the Battle of Nowshera and Jhangar in 1947-48.
Brigadier Usman earned the title of “Lion of Nowshera” in the battle of Nowshera for his critical role in saving Rajouri from falling to Pakistani invaders.
The Bal Sena, a group of local boys aged 12 to 16, served as despatch runners for the Indian Army in the critical moments of these battles.
In recognition of their bravery, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru honoured the Bal Sainiks, presenting them with gramophones, watches, and an opportunity to join the Indian Army.
Baldev enlisted in the Indian Army on November 14, 1950, and served the nation with dedication and valour for nearly three decades, Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said.
“His distinguished service spanned multiple wars including the 1961, 1962, and 1965 Indo-Pak wars,” he said.
He retired from service in October 1969 but was recalled during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and served in the 11 JAT Battalion (25 Infantry Division) for an additional eight months before returning to civilian life.
India won the 1971 war with Pakistan and it led to the creation of Bangladesh.
Throughout his career, Hav Baldev received numerous honours for his service, including recognition by Prime Minister Nehru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Hamid Ansari, and several other distinguished leaders.
“His contributions to the nation are an inspiring testament to patriotism and courage. Hav Baldev Singh’s legacy lives on as a living legend, deeply respected for his service to the country,” the defence spokesman said.