WHO says no unusual outbreak pattern of HMPV cases in China

NEW DELHI: Amid HMPV scare in India, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said the Chinese authorities have confirmed that there are no “unusual outbreak patterns” and that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed due to the virus in the Asian country.

This has come at a time when eight HMPV (human metapneumovirus) cases have been reported in India. On Wednesday, a six-month-old girl was detected with HMPV in Mumbai – third case to be reported from Maharashtra. Other cases were reported from Karnataka (2), Tamil Nadu (2) and Gujarat (1).

Panic spread in India after unverified videos and photos of Chinese people thronging hospitals, wearing masks, reporting HMPV surfaced, reminding them of Covid-19, which was also first reported from China five years ago. However, WHO said they are in contact with Chinese health officials and have not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns.