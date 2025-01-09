With new tiger pair, Dehradun zoo raking in moolah as visitors throng

DEHRADUN: The recent arrival of a pair of tigers has turned the Dehradun Zoo into a treasure trove.

Typically, the months of May and June see the highest number of visitors, but this winter, the allure of the tigers has drawn record crowds even in the biting cold.

Dr Pradeep Mishra, the enthusiastic veterinary in-charge of the zoo, told this newspaper, “On January 5, the zoo set a new revenue milestone, earning an impressive Rs 5,35,000 in just one day—the highest single-day earnings to date.”

“The increase in visitors is due to various factors, including special events and promotions targeting families and wildlife enthusiasts,” Dr Mishra said. He highlighted the significance of this milestone for the zoo’s conservation efforts and sustainability.

“This revenue reflects the growing interest in wildlife conservation and supports our initiatives to improve animal care and habitat preservation,” he noted.

Notably, the tiger pair was first unveiled to the public on November 25 of last year, leading to a surge in visitor numbers. These big cats were relocated from the Dhela Rescue Center and have become the main attraction at the zoo.