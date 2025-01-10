50k doctors to be trained in creating awareness about cervical cancer

NEW DELHI: As many as 50,000 physicians, including gynaecologists and paediatricians in small cities and towns, will be trained in creating awareness and knowledge about cervical cancer.

They will also ensure HPV vaccination in the country.

The idea behind training the physicians, associated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), is to eliminate cervical cancer from the country.

Cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer in India, is a preventable and curable disease if detected early and treated adequately.

The training of IMA-linked physicians will be undertaken following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).