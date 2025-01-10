67% funds under clean air plan used for clearing dust

NEW DELHI: Nearly six years after the launch of India’s clean air programme, data and analyses show misplaced priority and non-transparency in the programme. Only 25% of all targeted cities have so far analysed their source of polluted particulate matters, resulting in most funds being spent on dust management instead of blocking sources of the more dangerous PM 2.5 and PM 10.
India launched its National Clean Air Program (NCAP) in 2019 with a target to reduce up to 30% of pollution levels in different cities. For this, a city needs to complete source apportionment (SA) studies to identify sources of air pollution and their contribution to pollution levels.
An analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows that only 50 cities out of 130 have done SA studies. However, the Portal for Regulation of Air Pollution in Non-Attainment Cities (PRANA) reveals that only 40 cities have reported completion and 17 have published reports.
“This lack of timely updates and utilisation of PRANA portal highlights a significant gap in the effective implementation of NCAP,” said Manoj Kumar, an analyst at CREA. “This raises questions about the effectiveness and scientific basis of their strategies for air quality improvement,” he said.
Lack of SA studies has impacted funding patterns. A sum of `11,211 crore has been released between 2019-2025. In absence of clarity on pollutant sources, a disproportionate 67% of the funds was allocated to road dust management, while industries, domestic fuel, and public outreach received 1% each. Capacity building and monitoring accounted for only 4% of the funds.
The CREA report, ‘Tracing the Hazy Air 2025’, raised the issue of “lack of transparency” and questioned “data integrity” in tracking and reporting air quality in cities. The government has set up two types of monitoring stations – automatic station known as Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) and manual system called National Air Monitoring Programme (NAMP).
The analysis finds that in the past five years, the number of CAAQMS increased from 165 to 558 whereas NAMP increased from 731 to 966. The report points out that NCAP misses a critical health component and primarily focuses on PM10, missing out on reducing PM2.5, which poses greater risk.