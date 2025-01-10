Bhagwat on 10-day visit to Bengal from Feb 7, to firm up RSS programmes

“These engagements are expected to focus on organisational growth, community outreach, and strengthening ties between RSS leadership and local stakeholders,” he added.

The visit takes place amid tensions between India and Bangladesh, with concern over the rise of radical elements in the neighbouring country.

“Although no direct reference has been made to the Bangladesh situation, Bhagwat’s visit occurs at a time when regional dynamics are under scrutiny. The RSS’s role in addressing social and political issues in the state may come up in the discussions, although specific objectives regarding Bangladesh are not publicly stated,” another RSS leader said.

Bhagwat will also assess the performance of RSS in the state in both urban and rural areas. Political analysts say the RSS has been a key player in BJP’s electoral strategies, and Bhagwat’s visit is to be seen in the context of the upcoming assembly elections.