CBI books IAS officer, wife in alleged teachers recruitment scam in DTEA schools

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Udit Prakash Rai, an IAS officer and former Delhi government education director in connection with a case related to irregularities and corruption.
Charges included the appointment of faculties, including his wife Shilpi Rai, in the government-aided Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA) Schools with fake experience certificates, officials said on Friday.
According to the officials besides Rai, those who have been named in the FIR include Honorary DTEA Secretary R Raju, former deputy education officer Sharad Kumar Verma, Moti Bagh DTEA Sr Secondary School Principal Govindavel Harikrishna, and CPM Public School manager Shrikant Singh Yadav.
In the FIR, the CBI has alleged that those who have been named in the FIR, had conspired to facilitate the appointment of Shilpi Rai, Yogita, Priyanka Tiwari, Pooja Verma and Abhishek Gosain as TGT/PGT in the DTEA Schools based on 'false and forged teaching experience certificates' in 2021-22.
The CBI has made all five beneficiaries as accused in the case.
The agency took action in the case after nearly a year-long preliminary enquiry (PE) it had instituted on the complaints from Special Secretary Vigilance of the Delhi government, the officials said.
In the PE, the CBI has prima facie found that Udit Prakash Rai, in connivance with others, got his wife Shilpi Rai appointed as PGT (Biology) in the Moti Bagh School based on fake papers.
In the FIR, the CBI also alleged that Rai “got released the grants in aid for the salary of his wife without much scrutiny by influencing the officers of Zone-19 of Directorate of Education, GNCTD,” the officials said.