CBI books IAS officer, wife in alleged teachers recruitment scam in DTEA schools

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Udit Prakash Rai, an IAS officer and former Delhi government education director in connection with a case related to irregularities and corruption.

Charges included the appointment of faculties, including his wife Shilpi Rai, in the government-aided Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA) Schools with fake experience certificates, officials said on Friday.

According to the officials besides Rai, those who have been named in the FIR include Honorary DTEA Secretary R Raju, former deputy education officer Sharad Kumar Verma, Moti Bagh DTEA Sr Secondary School Principal Govindavel Harikrishna, and CPM Public School manager Shrikant Singh Yadav.