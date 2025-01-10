Centre to launch 1000 green vessels in next five years: Minister Sonowal

KAZIRANGA: The Centre will launch 1,000 green vessels as national waterways is all set to get a major boost with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years.

On Friday, after the second meeting of the Inland Water Development Council (IWDC) at Kaziranga in Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that 1,000 green vessels would be launched in the next five years to boost green shipping inland waterways.

Explaining it, Sonowal’s deputy Shantanu Thakur said that the vessels would be operated with solar power.